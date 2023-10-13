Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Medifast (MED) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Medifast (NYSE:MED) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medifast is 81.60. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of 70.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Medifast is 1,617MM, an increase of 17.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.39.

Medifast Declares $1.65 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023 will receive the payment on November 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $70.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 9.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medifast. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MED is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 11,028K shares. The put/call ratio of MED is 3.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 764K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 681K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 338K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 16.43% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 271K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MED by 32.73% over the last quarter.

Medifast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medifast is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.