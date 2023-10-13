Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Lancaster Colony (LANC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.55% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is 209.61. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from its latest reported closing price of 168.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is 1,945MM, an increase of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

Lancaster Colony Declares $0.85 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $168.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 19,821K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,162K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 650K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 5.69% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 621K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

