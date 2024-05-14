Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:INO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.84% Upside

As of May 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is 19.64. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 72.84% from its latest reported closing price of 11.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is 8MM, an increase of 1,063.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 51.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INO is 0.02%, an increase of 159.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.76% to 3,530K shares. The put/call ratio of INO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 450K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing a decrease of 253.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INO by 83.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 150K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 135K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 107K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. INOVIO is the first and only company to have clinically demonstrated that a DNA medicine can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response. INOVIO's lead immunotherapy candidate, VGX-3100, currently in Phase 3 trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia, cleared high-risk HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in a Phase 2b clinical trial. High-risk HPV is responsible for 70% of cervical cancer, 91% of anal cancer, and 69% of vulvar cancer. Also in development are programs targeting HPV-related cancers and a rare HPV-related disease, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); non-HPV-related cancers glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and prostate cancer; as well as infectious disease DNA vaccine development programs in coronaviruses associated with COVID-19 diseases and MERS, Lassa fever, Ebola, and HIV. Partners and collaborators include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)/Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)/Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. INOVIO also is a proud recipient of 2020 Women on Boards 'W' designation recognizing companies with more than 20% women on their board of directors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.