Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.21% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is 19.01. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.21% from its latest reported closing price of 11.94.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is 1,889MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 13.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAIN is 0.13%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 99,362K shares. The put/call ratio of HAIN is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,537K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,153K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 10.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,504K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,619K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,323K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 2,898K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,796K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

