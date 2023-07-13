Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Financial Institutions (FISI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.25% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Financial Institutions is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.25% from its latest reported closing price of 16.34.

The projected annual revenue for Financial Institutions is 179MM, a decrease of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

Financial Institutions Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $16.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.28%, the lowest has been 2.87%, and the highest has been 7.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financial Institutions. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISI is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 12,067K shares. The put/call ratio of FISI is 8.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 571K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 69,044.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 451K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 446K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 368K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 23.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 358K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Financial Institutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals.

