Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Excelerate Energy (EE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.83% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.83% from its latest reported closing price of 17.15.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy is 1,766MM, an increase of 52.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

Excelerate Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of 17.15 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is {0}%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.15%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 27,534K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 3.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 30.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,610K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 16.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,115K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 19.23% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 752K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 39.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 29.33% over the last quarter.

