Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Evolent Health (EVH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.92% from its latest reported closing price of $32.44.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is $1,695MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 242K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 18.72% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 80K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Proequities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JSCSX - JPMorgan U.S. Small Company Fund Class I holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 30.95% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 121,594K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

