Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Earthstone Energy Inc - (ESTE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Earthstone Energy Inc - (NYSE:ESTE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Earthstone Energy Inc - is 26.86. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 97.07% from its latest reported closing price of 13.63.

The projected annual revenue for Earthstone Energy Inc - is 2,002MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Earthstone Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTE is 0.33%, a decrease of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 104,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 19,820K shares representing 18.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 11,379K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,129K shares, representing a decrease of 59.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTE by 32.71% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 11,167K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company.

OnyxPoint Global Management holds 5,463K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 4,864K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTE by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.

