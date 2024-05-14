Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Delcath Systems (DCTH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Delcath Systems (NasdaqCM:DCTH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 247.56% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Delcath Systems is 18.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 247.56% from its latest reported closing price of 5.40.

The projected annual revenue for Delcath Systems is 43MM, an increase of 1,982.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delcath Systems. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 14.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCTH is 0.14%, an increase of 308.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 7,389K shares. The put/call ratio of DCTH is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,360K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 36.51% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,667K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 114.48% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 1,039K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 976K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 300K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing a decrease of 248.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 79.36% over the last quarter.

Delcath Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

