Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Programs & Systems is $38.42. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.76% from its latest reported closing price of $30.55.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Programs & Systems is $351MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 22K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Winton Capital Group holds 37K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 33.01% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VIOV - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 41K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 44.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Programs & Systems. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPSI is 0.08%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 15,378K shares. The put/call ratio of CPSI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Computer Programs & Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

