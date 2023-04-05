Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of City Holding (CHCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of City Holding with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for City Holding is $98.18. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $88.00.

The projected annual revenue for City Holding is $289MM, an increase of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.26.

City Holding Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $88.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 61.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 145.39% over the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 58.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 180.07% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 16.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Holding. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHCO is 0.14%, an increase of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 12,472K shares. The put/call ratio of CHCO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

City Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses in West Virginia, Ohio, and California. City Holding provides credit, deposit, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, and technology products and services.

