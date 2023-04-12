Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Certara (CERT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Certara is $24.22. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $23.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is $383MM, an increase of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 7.60% over the last quarter.

DTSGX - Small Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 979.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 2,179.63% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 262K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing a decrease of 224.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 35,019.67% over the last quarter.

Yarbrough Capital holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.12%, a decrease of 62.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.64% to 116,699K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Certara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

See all Certara regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.