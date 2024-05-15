Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Blueprint Medicines (NasdaqGS:BPMC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 120.49. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of 105.46.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 397MM, an increase of 40.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPMC is 0.28%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 73,543K shares. The put/call ratio of BPMC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,429K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,497K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,276K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares , representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 79.29% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,882K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 81.13% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,150K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing a decrease of 32.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 6.10% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,064K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 70.30% over the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

