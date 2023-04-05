Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Ameris Bancorp with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.35% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp is $54.57. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.35% from its latest reported closing price of $34.68.

The projected annual revenue for Ameris Bancorp is $1,180MM, an increase of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.49.

Ameris Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $34.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSSIX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund Institutional holds 442K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 6.96% over the last quarter.

JESGX - Small Cap Stock Trust NAV holds 80K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 3.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,767K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 3.75% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 3.60% over the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 10.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB is 0.29%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 75,628K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ameris Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

