Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is $20.00. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 61.45% from its latest reported closing price of $12.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is $670MM, a decrease of 56.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,276K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 36.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,161K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 8.44% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 5.52% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing a decrease of 3,415.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDRX by 100.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDRX is 0.18%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 129,302K shares. The put/call ratio of MDRX is 4.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allscripts is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Its innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations.

See all Allscripts Healthcare Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.