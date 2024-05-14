Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAM:ATNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.18% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is 25.98. The forecasts range from a low of 9.90 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 193.18% from its latest reported closing price of 8.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is 38MM, an increase of 47,213.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATNM is 0.01%, an increase of 26.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 6,375K shares. The put/call ratio of ATNM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 794K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 707K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNM by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 596K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNM by 42.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 276K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNM by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for its ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With its ARC approach, Actinium seeks to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over seventy-five percent enrolled and positive single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. More information on this Phase 3 clinical trial can be found at sierratrial.com. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis. In addition, the company is developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include its CD33 alpha ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning its clinical programs is its proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where its intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster its pipeline for strategic purposes. Its AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.