Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of 908 Devices (MASS) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of 908 Devices with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.27% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for 908 Devices is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.97.

The projected annual revenue for 908 Devices is $56MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.10.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 3,689,475 shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775,194 shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 43.72% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,614,707 shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570,847 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,459,103 shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070,259 shares, representing an increase of 69.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 152.97% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,991,055 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,620 shares, representing an increase of 96.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 2,513.46% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,715,801 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498,101 shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in 908 Devices. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MASS is 0.1880%, a decrease of 23.4225%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 32,635K shares.

908 Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the U.S. Border Patrol selected the MX908® – a handheld, battery-powered, mass spectrometry device – to standardize its trace drug detection at 20 field locations across the U.S. borders, from North to South and in the Caribbean. The U.S. Border Patrol purchased more than 60 MX908 units, which are designed for rapid analysis of vapor, liquid and solid materials of unknown identity, to prevent drug smuggling and to work with local and state law enforcement in support of its counter drug mission.

