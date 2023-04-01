Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of 10x Genomics, Inc. with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $52.73. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of $55.79.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $623MM, an increase of 20.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,602K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,443K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 31.76% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,317K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,207K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 21.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,059K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 65.02% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 3,005K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics, Inc.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.20%, an increase of 25.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 104,924K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

