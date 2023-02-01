Stephens & Co. Downgrades Truist Financial (TFC)

On January 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. downgraded their outlook for Truist Financial from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $52.31. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $49.39.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual EPS is $5.26, an increase of 17.88%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 60,132,738 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,793,570 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,525,813 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,198,360 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,033,159 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,632,732 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 2.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,068,281 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,466,320 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,463,953 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,386,556 shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TFC is 0.3991%, a decrease of 1.3514%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 1,151,084K shares.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

