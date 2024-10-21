Stephens & Co. Upgrades Simmons First National (SFNC)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Simmons First National (NasdaqGS:SFNC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National is $22.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $23.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National is 1,062MM, an increase of 51.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.11%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 98,700K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,122K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,298K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,754K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 57.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,742K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 12.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,999K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,955K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 53.80% over the last quarter.

Simmons First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

