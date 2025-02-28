Stephens & Co. Upgrades OPENLANE (KAR)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Downside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OPENLANE is $22.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of $22.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OPENLANE is 1,864MM, an increase of 4.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPENLANE. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAR is 0.22%, an increase of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 139,472K shares. The put/call ratio of KAR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 9,278K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,125K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 21.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,896K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 15.12% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,842K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 4,115K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,951K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 34.60% over the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

