Stephens & Co. Upgrades Monro (MNRO)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Monro (NasdaqGS:MNRO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.29% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monro is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 50.29% from its latest reported closing price of $15.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monro is 1,488MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.07%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 42,967K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,702K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,929K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 14.52% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,583K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,278K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing a decrease of 25.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,193K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Monro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,259 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

