Stephens & Co. Upgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW)

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Mister Car Wash (NasdaqGS:MCW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mister Car Wash is $8.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 65.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mister Car Wash is 1,087MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Car Wash. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCW is 0.16%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 365,967K shares. The put/call ratio of MCW is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 219,213K shares representing 66.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 15,419K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,051K shares , representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 12,863K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,292K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 32.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,832K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,825K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 61.87% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,167K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.