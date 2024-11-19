Stephens & Co. Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Dime Community Bancshares (NasdaqGS:DCOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of $35.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dime Community Bancshares is 452MM, an increase of 44.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.10%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 40,036K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 20.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,720K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,269K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,034K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 12.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,784K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 34.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

