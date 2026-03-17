Stephens & Co. Upgrades Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Corporate Bond (CUBB)

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CUBB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.48% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $30.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.83 to a high of $36.29. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $22.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 902MM, an increase of 25.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBB is 0.35%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TUNAX - Transamerica Unconstrained Bond A holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.