Stephens & Co. Upgrades CNX Resources (CNX)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.25% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $30.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.25% from its latest reported closing price of $30.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 1,825MM, an increase of 55.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.36%, an increase of 20.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 194,953K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 15,000K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,964K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 18.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,845K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,487K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing a decrease of 37.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 47.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,444K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 10.05% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

