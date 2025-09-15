Stephens & Co. Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for C4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CCCC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 313.71% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 313.71% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 39MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 13.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.03%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.71% to 56,982K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,425K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,724K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 7,098K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,979K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,830K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,150K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 12.36% over the last quarter.

