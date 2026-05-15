Stephens & Co. Upgrades Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NasdaqGS:AVAH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.05% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is $9.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.05% from its latest reported closing price of $7.44 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is 1,999MM, a decrease of 20.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 35.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAH is 0.30%, an increase of 24.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 200,676K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAH is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 81,601K shares representing 37.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII holds 36,243K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 12,923K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,373K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 78.08% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 5,451K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,551K shares , representing a decrease of 38.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,975K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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