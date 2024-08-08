Stephens & Co. Upgrades Arcosa (ACA)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.12% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is $106.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.12% from its latest reported closing price of $79.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is 2,258MM, a decrease of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.27%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 55,217K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,297K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 0.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,787K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,402K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,900K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Arcosa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.