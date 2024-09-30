Stephens & Co. Upgrades Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.28% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amerant Bancorp is $25.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.28% from its latest reported closing price of $21.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amerant Bancorp is 401MM, an increase of 22.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerant Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.14%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 16,557K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 13.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,242K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 85.78% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,316K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 953K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 652K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 647K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 45.94% over the last quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

