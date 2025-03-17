Stephens & Co. Upgrades Alkami Technology (BMV:ALKT)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Alkami Technology (BMV:ALKT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 9,645K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,520K shares , representing a decrease of 60.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 9.51% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,815K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,815K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,707K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 5,244.01% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 2,150K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

