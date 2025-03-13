Stephens & Co. Upgrades Alkami Technology (ALKT)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.50% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alkami Technology is $44.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 74.50% from its latest reported closing price of $25.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alkami Technology is 382MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 15.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.25%, an increase of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.61% to 91,494K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 9,645K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,520K shares , representing a decrease of 60.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 9.51% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,815K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,815K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,707K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 5,244.01% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 2,150K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company.

Alkami Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

