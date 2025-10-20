Stephens & Co. Reiterates Wingstop (WING) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.26% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $417.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $348.45 to a high of $500.85. The average price target represents an increase of 62.26% from its latest reported closing price of $257.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 547MM, a decrease of 18.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,076 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.31%, an increase of 40.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 40,932K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,153K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing an increase of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 79.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,557K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 63.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 992K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 49.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 909K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 34.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 898K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 32.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.