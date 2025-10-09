Stephens & Co. Reiterates Pennant Group (PNTG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Pennant Group (NasdaqGS:PNTG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is $34.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.76% from its latest reported closing price of $25.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is 550MM, a decrease of 31.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTG is 0.22%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 35,194K shares. The put/call ratio of PNTG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,828K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 9.17% over the last quarter.

8 Knots Management holds 2,653K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 1,049K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 80.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 311.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 951K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 4.57% over the last quarter.

