Stephens & Co. Reiterates Itron (ITRI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Itron (NasdaqGS:ITRI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Itron is $147.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from its latest reported closing price of $125.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 2,180MM, a decrease of 10.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.32%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 62,424K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 9.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,715K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,349K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 14.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,458K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 14.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,127K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 18.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,115K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 16.40% over the last quarter.

