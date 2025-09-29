Stephens & Co. Reiterates First Merchants (FRME) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of First Merchants (NasdaqGS:FRME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.99% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Merchants is $47.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.99% from its latest reported closing price of $38.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Merchants is 776MM, an increase of 21.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Merchants. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRME is 0.16%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 56,138K shares. The put/call ratio of FRME is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,572K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,818K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 14.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,459K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,430K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 55.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,358K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.