Stephens & Co. Reiterates Casey's General Stores (CASY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Casey's General Stores (NasdaqGS:CASY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.15% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores is $572.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $469.90 to a high of $640.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.15% from its latest reported closing price of $554.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casey's General Stores is 17,297MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.36, a decrease of 10.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.38%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 43,502K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,265K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 38.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 19.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,209K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.85% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 926K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 909K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.00% over the last quarter.

