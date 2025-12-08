Stephens & Co. Reiterates Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CADL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $19.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 256.43% from its latest reported closing price of $5.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 25MM, an increase of 79,854.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.06%, an increase of 20.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 25,261K shares. The put/call ratio of CADL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 5,545K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 2,581K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,384K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 25.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 977K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 928K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 49.97% over the last quarter.

