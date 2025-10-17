Stephens & Co. Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $60.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.69% from its latest reported closing price of $45.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,592MM, an increase of 13.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.21%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 139,476K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,344K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 83.86% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,314K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 4.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,528K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,216K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 1.46% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 3,793K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 10.44% over the last quarter.

