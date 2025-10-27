Stephens & Co. Maintains SouthState Bank (SSB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SouthState Bank is $119.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.82% from its latest reported closing price of $90.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState Bank is 1,963MM, a decrease of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState Bank. This is an decrease of 875 owner(s) or 90.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.07%, an increase of 80.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.99% to 2,345K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,120K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 250K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 148K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Voya Investment Management holds 64K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 346.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 84.72% over the last quarter.

Wedge Capital Management L L P holds 49K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

