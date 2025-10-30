Stephens & Co. Maintains Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $81.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from its latest reported closing price of $64.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is 1,458MM, an increase of 17.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PB is 0.26%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 103,655K shares. The put/call ratio of PB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,133K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 3.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,103K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,914K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,825K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing a decrease of 47.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 85.39% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,594K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing a decrease of 24.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 24.64% over the last quarter.

