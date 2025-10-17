Stephens & Co. Maintains Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. - Preferred Stock (PNFPP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:PNFPP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $29.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.69 to a high of $35.58. The average price target represents an increase of 18.23% from its latest reported closing price of $25.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 2,108MM, an increase of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFPP is 0.29%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 1,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 712K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFPP by 6.29% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 312K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFPP by 2.65% over the last quarter.

