Stephens & Co. Maintains Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Pacific Biosciences of California (NasdaqGS:PACB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $2.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is 364MM, an increase of 135.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACB is 0.04%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.78% to 251,375K shares. The put/call ratio of PACB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 36,298K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,478K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 23.41% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 23,951K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,401K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 20,452K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madrone Advisors holds 16,762K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,392K shares , representing a decrease of 39.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 37.52% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 13,366K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,855K shares , representing a decrease of 63.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 41.88% over the last quarter.

