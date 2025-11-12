Stephens & Co. Maintains OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of OraSure Technologies (NasdaqGS:OSUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.77% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for OraSure Technologies is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 147.77% from its latest reported closing price of $2.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OraSure Technologies is 369MM, an increase of 193.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in OraSure Technologies. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSUR is 0.09%, an increase of 68.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 73,965K shares. The put/call ratio of OSUR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 5,461K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,204K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 47.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,276K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 30.73% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,229K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,202K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.