Stephens & Co. Maintains Oracle (ORCL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $344.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $210.08 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from its latest reported closing price of $291.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 59,330MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35, a decrease of 1.36% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 320 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.77%, an increase of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,445,456K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,104K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,016K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 42.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,168K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,076K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 45,650K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,033K shares , representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,323K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,583K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,044K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,011K shares , representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 74.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.