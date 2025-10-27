Stephens & Co. Maintains Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is $34.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 0.32% from its latest reported closing price of $33.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is 516MM, a decrease of 59.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.09%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 45,774K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,713K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,447K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 10.89% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,185K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 7.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,098K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 9.50% over the last quarter.

