Stephens & Co. Maintains Griffon (GFF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.80% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Griffon is $102.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.80% from its latest reported closing price of $72.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Griffon is 3,135MM, an increase of 24.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffon. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFF is 0.18%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 47,343K shares. The put/call ratio of GFF is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,535K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,355K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 15.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,035K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 12.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 975K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFF by 5.00% over the last quarter.

