Stephens & Co. Maintains ESCO Technologies (ESE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.63% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ESCO Technologies is $205.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.63% from its latest reported closing price of $215.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ESCO Technologies is 1,029MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESCO Technologies. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESE is 0.26%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 35,007K shares. The put/call ratio of ESE is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,538K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 891K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 85.01% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 880K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 873K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing a decrease of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 856K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 55.91% over the last quarter.

