Stephens & Co. Maintains CarMax (KMX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.94% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $83.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $128.24. The average price target represents an increase of 83.94% from its latest reported closing price of $45.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is 31,975MM, an increase of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.70, a decrease of 12.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,369 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.25%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 188,053K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 6,962K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,892K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,828K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 72.64% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,738K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,457K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 66.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 578.28% over the last quarter.

