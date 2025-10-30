Stephens & Co. Maintains Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Capital Bancorp (NasdaqGS:CBNK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital Bancorp is $37.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Bancorp is 191MM, a decrease of 13.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBNK is 0.11%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 8,112K shares. The put/call ratio of CBNK is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 622K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBNK by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 363K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBNK by 9.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 290K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBNK by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 283K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBNK by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Ategra Capital Management holds 231K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBNK by 9.52% over the last quarter.

